    USAFE's 80th Anniversary message from Gen. Harrigian (1080p w/o graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, highlights the 80 years of heritage and accomplishments the men and women of USAFE have been able to achieve. The major command has been in existence since 1942 and is the oldest continuously acting MAJCOM in the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831097
    VIRIN: 220211-F-IP635-1004
    Filename: DOD_108808567
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE's 80th Anniversary message from Gen. Harrigian (1080p w/o graphics), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Air Force
    80th Anniversary
    Gen Harrigian

