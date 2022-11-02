Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, highlights the 80 years of heritage and accomplishments the men and women of USAFE have been able to achieve. The major command has been in existence since 1942 and is the oldest continuously acting MAJCOM in the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831094
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808563
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE's 80th Anniversary message from Gen. Harrigian (720p w/ graphics), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT