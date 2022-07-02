Sailors conduct multiple daily operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831089
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-DZ398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808517
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package 07FEB, by PO3 Donovan Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
