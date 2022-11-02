Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week 2022: working as an engineer at an Army Garrison

    GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is celebrating Engineers Week 2022 Feb. 20-26. In this video series, the garrison Directorate of Public Works Director Gregory Williams, who is a civil engineer, talks about different aspects of being an engineer, including working for the garrison. In this video, he discusses how the Directorate of Public Works and engineers fit into the mission of an Army garrison.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 07:27
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DE

    This work, Engineers Week 2022: working as an engineer at an Army Garrison, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    DPW
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    Engineers Week
    target_news_europe

