Engineers Week 2022: working as an engineer at an Army Garrison

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831083" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is celebrating Engineers Week 2022 Feb. 20-26. In this video series, the garrison Directorate of Public Works Director Gregory Williams, who is a civil engineer, talks about different aspects of being an engineer, including working for the garrison. In this video, he discusses how the Directorate of Public Works and engineers fit into the mission of an Army garrison.