US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is celebrating Engineers Week 2022 Feb. 20-26. In this video series, the garrison Directorate of Public Works Director Gregory Williams, who is a civil engineer, talks about different aspects of being an engineer, including working for the garrison. In this video, he discusses how the Directorate of Public Works and engineers fit into the mission of an Army garrison.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 07:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831083
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-SK857-201
|Filename:
|DOD_108808437
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineers Week 2022: working as an engineer at an Army Garrison, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
