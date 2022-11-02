Happy 81st Birthday, USO! The USO on Tower Barracks reopens its doors after renovations and looks forward to continue providing support of service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831072
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UL930-794
|Filename:
|DOD_108808251
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO 81st Birthday B-Roll, by SGT Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
