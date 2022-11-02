Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO 81st Birthday B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    Happy 81st Birthday, USO! The USO on Tower Barracks reopens its doors after renovations and looks forward to continue providing support of service members and their families.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831072
    VIRIN: 220211-A-UL930-794
    Filename: DOD_108808251
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    This work, USO 81st Birthday B-Roll, by SGT Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Tower Barracks
    USO Europe
    USO Birthday
    USO Bavaria

