    A Story of Slavery on Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller 

    10th Mountain Division

    We honor the life of Rachel, an enslaved person who worked as a servant and nanny in the 1800s at the LeRay Mansion, which is located on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Cultural Resources Program helps to maintain her slave quarters in order to preserve history. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we recognize the unique contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 04:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831071
    VIRIN: 220211-A-AJ780-001
    Filename: DOD_108808243
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Story of Slavery on Fort Drum, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

