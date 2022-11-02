A Story of Slavery on Fort Drum

We honor the life of Rachel, an enslaved person who worked as a servant and nanny in the 1800s at the LeRay Mansion, which is located on Fort Drum, New York. The Fort Drum Cultural Resources Program helps to maintain her slave quarters in order to preserve history. Help us celebrate Black History Month as we recognize the unique contributions of local African Americans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)
