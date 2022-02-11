USO 81st Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy 81st Birthday, USO! The USO on Tower Barracks reopens its doors after renovations and looks forward to continue providing support of service members and their families.



This video was filmed on February 11, 2022.

Produced by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:14

Carly Harris – USO Bavaria, Area Director



@00:39

PFC Axel Sandoval – USO Volunteer

553D DSSB