Happy 81st Birthday, USO! The USO on Tower Barracks reopens its doors after renovations and looks forward to continue providing support of service members and their families.
This video was filmed on February 11, 2022.
Produced by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:14
Carly Harris – USO Bavaria, Area Director
@00:39
PFC Axel Sandoval – USO Volunteer
553D DSSB
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 04:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831070
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UL930-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108808234
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO 81st Birthday, by SGT Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
