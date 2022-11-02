Around AFCENT: Feb 11, 2022

At Ali Al Salem Air Base, the 318th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron teamed up with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Grizzly to transport a M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank by air aboard a C-17. During the training event both services demonstrated their rapid mobility capability and strength through joint operation partnership. Also at Ali Al Salem Air Base, the personnel support for contingency operations or PERSCO team works to ensure 24/7 total force accountability for members arriving, departing and forward deploying. And at Al Uvda Air Force Base, Israel, U.S. Air Force F-16s and Israeli Air Force F-16s trained together during exercise Desert Falcon. During the exercise, Israeli and American aircrews flew wing-to-wing and trained for various aerial scenarios and strikes. Desert Falcon marked a significant step for the strategic cooperation and operational readiness for both air forces.
