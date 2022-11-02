Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around AFCENT: Feb 11, 2022

    QATAR

    02.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    At Ali Al Salem Air Base, the 318th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron teamed up with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Grizzly to transport a M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank by air aboard a C-17. During the training event both services demonstrated their rapid mobility capability and strength through joint operation partnership. Also at Ali Al Salem Air Base, the personnel support for contingency operations or PERSCO team works to ensure 24/7 total force accountability for members arriving, departing and forward deploying. And at Al Uvda Air Force Base, Israel, U.S. Air Force F-16s and Israeli Air Force F-16s trained together during exercise Desert Falcon. During the exercise, Israeli and American aircrews flew wing-to-wing and trained for various aerial scenarios and strikes. Desert Falcon marked a significant step for the strategic cooperation and operational readiness for both air forces.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 06:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831068
    VIRIN: 220211-F-XO639-002
    Filename: DOD_108808195
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around AFCENT: Feb 11, 2022, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Desert Falcon
    PERSCO318 EAS

