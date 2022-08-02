Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Frank Kendall III, U.S. Air Force Secretary of the Air Force, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Kendall met with Ramstein AB leaders and members of the federal parliament to discuss topics of mutual interest and future ways to work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    SECAF
    Ramstein Air Base
    readiness
    teamwork
    RAB

