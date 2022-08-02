SECAF visits Ramstein

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Frank Kendall III, U.S. Air Force Secretary of the Air Force, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Kendall met with Ramstein AB leaders and members of the federal parliament to discuss topics of mutual interest and future ways to work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)