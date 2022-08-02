Frank Kendall III, U.S. Air Force Secretary of the Air Force, arrives at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Kendall met with Ramstein AB leaders and members of the federal parliament to discuss topics of mutual interest and future ways to work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831067
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-FN350-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808194
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF visits Ramstein, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT