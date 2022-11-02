Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our history shapes our future

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and civilian employees celebrate their history in honor of Black History Month at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831064
    VIRIN: 220211-A-LP279-004
    Filename: DOD_108808147
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our history shapes our future, by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Black History Month
    Humphreys
    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    IMCOM-P

