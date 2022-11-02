Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and civilian employees celebrate their history in honor of Black History Month at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 02:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831064
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-LP279-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108808147
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our history shapes our future, by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT