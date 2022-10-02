Harmony Council continues conversation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A new initiative in the F-16 Division co-located at Hill AFB, Utah and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, called the Harmony Council, was created to expand perspectives of members to see life experiences unlike their own.



Col. Tim Bailey, F-16 Division chief, Vince Lewis, F-16 Deputy Program Manager and Rosmarie Edwards, F-16 Avionics Engineer, all are involved with the Harmony Council and described their experiences during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.