A new initiative in the F-16 Division co-located at Hill AFB, Utah and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, called the Harmony Council, was created to expand perspectives of members to see life experiences unlike their own.
Col. Tim Bailey, F-16 Division chief, Vince Lewis, F-16 Deputy Program Manager and Rosmarie Edwards, F-16 Avionics Engineer, all are involved with the Harmony Council and described their experiences during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 23:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831063
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808071
|Length:
|00:49:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Harmony Council continues conversation, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Harmony Council continues conversation
LEAVE A COMMENT