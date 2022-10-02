Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harmony Council continues conversation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    A new initiative in the F-16 Division co-located at Hill AFB, Utah and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, called the Harmony Council, was created to expand perspectives of members to see life experiences unlike their own.

    Col. Tim Bailey, F-16 Division chief, Vince Lewis, F-16 Deputy Program Manager and Rosmarie Edwards, F-16 Avionics Engineer, all are involved with the Harmony Council and described their experiences during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831063
    VIRIN: 220126-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_108808071
    Length: 00:49:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Harmony Council continues conversation

    Diversity
    D&I
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

