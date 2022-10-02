Dover Air Force Base, Delaware hosted Oksana Markarova, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Feb. 10, 2022, during a foreign military sales mission. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831062
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-CJ792-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808060
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US, by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT