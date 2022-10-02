Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base, Delaware hosted Oksana Markarova, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Feb. 10, 2022, during a foreign military sales mission. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 22:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831059
    VIRIN: 220210-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_108808043
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Ukraine
    Foreign Military Sales
    Europeansupport2022
    Supporteuropartallies

