Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lunch and Learn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Single Marine Program on Camp Foster hosts a lunch and learn event Feb. 2, 2022, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This event gave single and unaccompanied service members the opportunity to learn about the DoD SkillBridge program while enjoying a free lunch. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831048
    VIRIN: 220202-N-DG088-488
    Filename: DOD_108807857
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunch and Learn, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lunch
    Camp Foster
    SMP
    Single Marines
    SkillBridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT