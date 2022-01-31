U.S Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, maneuver through an obstacle course during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2022. The events included an obstacle course, various exercise stations, and sparring matches where Marines used their techniques learned throughout their MCMAP training to help sustain our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 18:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831044
|VIRIN:
|220131-M-VR919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807795
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Supply Bn MCMAP, by LCpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
