1st Supply Bn MCMAP

U.S Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, maneuver through an obstacle course during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2022. The events included an obstacle course, various exercise stations, and sparring matches where Marines used their techniques learned throughout their MCMAP training to help sustain our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)