    1st Supply Bn MCMAP

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, maneuver through an obstacle course during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 31, 2022. The events included an obstacle course, various exercise stations, and sparring matches where Marines used their techniques learned throughout their MCMAP training to help sustain our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 18:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831044
    VIRIN: 220131-M-VR919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108807795
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Supply Bn MCMAP, by LCpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    MCMAP
    Marines
    1st Supply Bn

