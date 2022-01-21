MCMC-P Shooting Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians from across Hawaii compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific, Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2022. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. Service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. Each course of fire is unique, utilizing rifle and pistol while being timed to select the top shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 21:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

