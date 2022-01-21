MCMC-P Shooting Competition

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians from across Hawaii compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific, Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2022. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. Service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. Each course of fire is unique, utilizing rifle and pistol while being timed to select the top shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831041
|VIRIN:
|220210-M-VV832-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108807791
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
