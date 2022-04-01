U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct Expeditionary Advanced Based Operations on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 01, 2022. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831040
|VIRIN:
|220104-M-KM064-395
|Filename:
|DOD_108807763
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conceal and Defend, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
