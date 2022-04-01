Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conceal and Defend

    JAPAN

    01.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct Expeditionary Advanced Based Operations on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 01, 2022. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 19:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831040
    VIRIN: 220104-M-KM064-395
    Filename: DOD_108807763
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conceal and Defend, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    EAPO
    stand in force

