Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 97th Air Mobility Wing command chief talk about the upcoming Air Show at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831022
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-OI201-689
|Filename:
|DOD_108807543
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Lowdown at Mobility's Hometown - Air Show 2022, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
