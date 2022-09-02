Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAPCON, Directing the Skies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen of RAPCON direct pilots in the skies over Laughlin, helping keep our pilots safe while in the air.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831017
    VIRIN: 220209-F-IL807-688
    Filename: DOD_108807508
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAPCON, Directing the Skies, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATC
    RAPCON
    Laughlin
    47th FTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT