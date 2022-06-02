Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Please join us as we celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards. Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners for being such outstanding Airmen! (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831013
    VIRIN: 220206-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108807469
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

