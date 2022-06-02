Please join us as we celebrate the nominees and winners of the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards. Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners for being such outstanding Airmen! (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831013
|VIRIN:
|220206-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807469
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
