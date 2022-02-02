A Defense Logistics Agency contractor delivers water to a distribution point for residents of the Aliamanu Military Reserve. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831006
|VIRIN:
|220203-M-GI936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807441
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Distribute Water at Aliamanu Military Reservation, by LCpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT