USACE Fair Haven West Pier Update, February 9, 2022

Project Manager Lex Barker of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District provides an update on the status of repairs at the Fair Haven, New York West Pier following a contractor pre-bid meeting in Fair Haven, New York, February, 9 2022. Repair of the pier – a critical piece of coastal infrastructure along Lake Ontario which suffered degradation in 2019 and damage from storms in 2021 – is being funded with support from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (U.S. Army Video by Avery Schneider)