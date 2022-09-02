Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Fair Haven West Pier Update, February 9, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIR HAVEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Project Manager Lex Barker of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District provides an update on the status of repairs at the Fair Haven, New York West Pier following a contractor pre-bid meeting in Fair Haven, New York, February, 9 2022. Repair of the pier – a critical piece of coastal infrastructure along Lake Ontario which suffered degradation in 2019 and damage from storms in 2021 – is being funded with support from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (U.S. Army Video by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830830
    VIRIN: 220209-A-HB296-006
    Filename: DOD_108805324
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FAIR HAVEN, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Fair Haven West Pier Update, February 9, 2022, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Great Lakes
    Buffalo District
    Lake Ontario
    Coastal Infrastructure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT