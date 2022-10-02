Minnesota National Guard Biathlete: Sgt. Jakob Ellingson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830825" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, a truck driver with the 114th Transportation Company, has been competing in biathlon for the Minnesota National Guard since he enlisted, and intends to put on another great performance at the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau competition taking place at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.



Biathlon is a Joint Force Recreation and Community support program recognized by the National Guard Bureau. Army and Air National Guard members have been encouraged to participate in these developmental programs since the early 1970’s.