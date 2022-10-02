Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard Biathlete: Sgt. Jakob Ellingson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, a truck driver with the 114th Transportation Company, has been competing in biathlon for the Minnesota National Guard since he enlisted, and intends to put on another great performance at the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau competition taking place at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.

    Biathlon is a Joint Force Recreation and Community support program recognized by the National Guard Bureau. Army and Air National Guard members have been encouraged to participate in these developmental programs since the early 1970’s.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830825
    VIRIN: 220210-A-EZ001-254
    Filename: DOD_108805023
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Biathlete: Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, by SSG Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Biathlon
    competition
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT