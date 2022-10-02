Minnesota National Guard Biathlete: Sgt. Jakob Ellingson

Sgt. Jakob Ellingson, a truck driver with the 114th Transportation Company, has been competing in biathlon for the Minnesota National Guard since he enlisted, and intends to put on another great performance at the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau competition taking place at Camp Ripley, Minnesota.
Biathlon is a Joint Force Recreation and Community support program recognized by the National Guard Bureau. Army and Air National Guard members have been encouraged to participate in these developmental programs since the early 1970’s.
