NOTE: This video has audio in stereo. One side is NAT sound whilst the other is music, feel free to remove the music. This short video showcases Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery utilizing the All-Terrain Lifting Army System (ATLAS) forklift. Throughout the B-Roll package the Soldiers continue moving various small items. There are close up shots of the forklift, medium and long shots as well.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830814
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-MF443-870
|Filename:
|DOD_108804752
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ATLAS 10K Forklift B-Roll, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
