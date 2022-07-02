Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLAS 10K Forklift B-Roll

    QATAR

    02.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    NOTE: This video has audio in stereo. One side is NAT sound whilst the other is music, feel free to remove the music. This short video showcases Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery utilizing the All-Terrain Lifting Army System (ATLAS) forklift. Throughout the B-Roll package the Soldiers continue moving various small items. There are close up shots of the forklift, medium and long shots as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830814
    VIRIN: 220207-A-MF443-870
    Filename: DOD_108804752
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATLAS 10K Forklift B-Roll, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forklift
    Logistics
    ATLAS
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    SSA

