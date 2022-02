ATLAS 10K Forklift B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830814" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NOTE: This video has audio in stereo. One side is NAT sound whilst the other is music, feel free to remove the music. This short video showcases Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery utilizing the All-Terrain Lifting Army System (ATLAS) forklift. Throughout the B-Roll package the Soldiers continue moving various small items. There are close up shots of the forklift, medium and long shots as well.