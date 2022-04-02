Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Chris Sununu, NH delegation visit Pedro Gomes High School, Cabo Verde

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    A New Hampshire delegation led by Gov. Chris Sununu visits Pedro Gomes High School, Republic of Cabo Verde, Feb. 4, 2022. A video call was conducted with Bow High School, New Hampshire, to begin a trans-Atlantic dialogue as part of National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. The program recently paired the state of New Hampshire and its National Guard with Cabo Verde, which is located on an archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa. A signing ceremony was attended by delegates and Cabo Verdean officials earlier that day to acknowledge the budding alliance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Republic of Cabo Verde (Cabo)

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

