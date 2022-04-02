Gov. Chris Sununu, NH delegation visit Pedro Gomes High School, Cabo Verde

A New Hampshire delegation led by Gov. Chris Sununu visits Pedro Gomes High School, Republic of Cabo Verde, Feb. 4, 2022. A video call was conducted with Bow High School, New Hampshire, to begin a trans-Atlantic dialogue as part of National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. The program recently paired the state of New Hampshire and its National Guard with Cabo Verde, which is located on an archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa. A signing ceremony was attended by delegates and Cabo Verdean officials earlier that day to acknowledge the budding alliance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|02.04.2022
|02.10.2022 10:46
|Video Productions
|830812
|220204-Z-HA185-0021
|DOD_108804738
|00:01:17
|US
|1
|1
