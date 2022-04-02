Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visited Naval Station Norfolk of Feb. 4, 2022. Gilday and Smith were in Norfolk for the Naval Safety Command establishment ceremony and to meet with various local commands to include U.S. Fleet Forces Headquarters, guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830810
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-BL637-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108804422
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Visit Norfolk Naval Station, BROLL, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT