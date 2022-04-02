CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Visit Norfolk Naval Station, BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visited Naval Station Norfolk of Feb. 4, 2022. Gilday and Smith were in Norfolk for the Naval Safety Command establishment ceremony and to meet with various local commands to include U.S. Fleet Forces Headquarters, guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)