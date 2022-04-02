Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Visit Norfolk Naval Station, BROLL

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visited Naval Station Norfolk of Feb. 4, 2022. Gilday and Smith were in Norfolk for the Naval Safety Command establishment ceremony and to meet with various local commands to include U.S. Fleet Forces Headquarters, guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830810
    VIRIN: 220204-N-BL637-1004
    Filename: DOD_108804422
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Visit Norfolk Naval Station, BROLL, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Norfolk Naval Station
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    MCPON Russell Smith
    Adm. Mike Gilday

