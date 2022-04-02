Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: CBP intellectual Property Rights operations supporting Super Bowl LVI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP targets and seizes imports of counterfeit and pirated goods,
    and enforces exclusion orders on patent-infringing and other IPR
    violative goods at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830800
    VIRIN: 220204-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108804008
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: CBP intellectual Property Rights operations supporting Super Bowl LVI, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    OFO
    Office of Field Operations
    cbpsblvi
    Super Bowl LVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT