CBP targets and seizes imports of counterfeit and pirated goods,
and enforces exclusion orders on patent-infringing and other IPR
violative goods at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830800
|VIRIN:
|220204-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108804008
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: CBP intellectual Property Rights operations supporting Super Bowl LVI, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT