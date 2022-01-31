Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor, gives some tips and history about drinking Turkish coffee during American Forces Network Incirlik’s “Ask Mehmet” radio series, Jan. 31, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Mehmet has worked on Incirlik Air Base for nearly 50 years and said he has always enjoyed answering questions the U.S. service members have about Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
This work, Ask Mehmet - Turkish Coffee, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
