Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask Mehmet - Turkish Coffee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    01.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor, gives some tips and history about drinking Turkish coffee during American Forces Network Incirlik’s “Ask Mehmet” radio series, Jan. 31, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Mehmet has worked on Incirlik Air Base for nearly 50 years and said he has always enjoyed answering questions the U.S. service members have about Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 07:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830796
    VIRIN: 220131-F-KG386-229
    Filename: DOD_108803368
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask Mehmet - Turkish Coffee, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Coffee
    Incirlik AB
    AFN Incirlik
    Ask Mehmet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT