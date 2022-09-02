Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces Of Cutlass Express 2022-CDR Kahoko (Tanzania Navy)

    VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220209-N-FF029-006 VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 9, 2022) Faces of Cutlass Express 2022 featuring CDR Francis Kahoko of the Tanzanian Navy. Exercise Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa will take place during February 2022 in the vicinity of Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, and the Seychelles. Throughout Cutlass Express 22, U.S. Forces work alongside other participating nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830787
    VIRIN: 220209-N-FF029-006
    Filename: DOD_108802963
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: VICTORIA, SC 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Africa
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa
    Seychelles
    Partnership
    Cutlass Express
    Faces of Cutlass Express

