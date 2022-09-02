Operation Team Player Search Warrant Media B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Team Player is an ongoing annual operation targeting international shipments of counterfeit sports merchandise into the United States. This operation is run by the Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the National Football League, to prevent counterfeit sports related merchandise and apparel from reaching fans ahead of major sporting events. Personnel supporting Operation Team Player have worked throughout the year to identify warehouses, stores, flea markets, online vendors and street vendors selling fake sports -related merchandise, apparel, souvenirs and collectables throughout the country.