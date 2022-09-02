Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Team Player Search Warrant Media B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by ICE ICE 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    Operation Team Player is an ongoing annual operation targeting international shipments of counterfeit sports merchandise into the United States. This operation is run by the Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the National Football League, to prevent counterfeit sports related merchandise and apparel from reaching fans ahead of major sporting events. Personnel supporting Operation Team Player have worked throughout the year to identify warehouses, stores, flea markets, online vendors and street vendors selling fake sports -related merchandise, apparel, souvenirs and collectables throughout the country.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:56
    sports
    Super Bowl
    IPR
    counterfeit
    HSI

