23rd Marine Regiment Finishes Support of Operation Allies Welcome

Marines with 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, assigned to Task Force Pickett, finished support of Operation Allies Welcome, with the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Fort Pickett, Virginia as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departing the base on Feb. 1, 2022. Fort Pickett is the sixth of eight Department of Defense (DOD) installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete OAW-related operations. To date, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)