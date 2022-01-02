Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Marine Regiment Finishes Support of Operation Allies Welcome

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, assigned to Task Force Pickett, finished support of Operation Allies Welcome, with the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Fort Pickett, Virginia as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departing the base on Feb. 1, 2022. Fort Pickett is the sixth of eight Department of Defense (DOD) installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete OAW-related operations. To date, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830769
    VIRIN: 220209-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_108802500
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    Marine Forces Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT