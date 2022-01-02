Legacy of Liberty Air Show Promo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we prepare to celebrate our legacy we want to know if you've started planning your trip to celebrate 75 years of air power during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty air show??

The Air Force Thunderbirds are confirmed performers, and they’ll perform along with:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers

Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team

7th Air Support Operations Squadron - Tactical Air Control Party

You won’t want to miss it!

Full details: https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house/