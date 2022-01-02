Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of Liberty Air Show Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    As we prepare to celebrate our legacy we want to know if you've started planning your trip to celebrate 75 years of air power during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty air show??
    The Air Force Thunderbirds are confirmed performers, and they’ll perform along with:
    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team
    U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers
    Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team
    7th Air Support Operations Squadron - Tactical Air Control Party
    You won’t want to miss it!
    Full details: https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830763
    VIRIN: 220201-F-HH678-288
    Filename: DOD_108802375
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show Promo, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Wings of Blue
    F-35
    Black Daggers
    Legacy of Liberty
    HollomanAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT