As we prepare to celebrate our legacy we want to know if you've started planning your trip to celebrate 75 years of air power during the 2022 Legacy of Liberty air show??
The Air Force Thunderbirds are confirmed performers, and they’ll perform along with:
U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team
U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers
Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team
7th Air Support Operations Squadron - Tactical Air Control Party
You won’t want to miss it!
Full details: https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house/
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830763
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-HH678-288
|Filename:
|DOD_108802375
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show Promo, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
