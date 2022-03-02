Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian, American integration promotes interoperability, communication during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The Australian E-7A Wedgetail integrated with both UK and American forces through the duration of Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, creating an opportunity for allies and joint forces to experience advanced and realistic combat situations while still operating in a controlled environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830752
    VIRIN: 220203-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_108802258
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian, American integration promotes interoperability, communication during Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    E3 Sentry
    AWACS
    integration
    training
    Royal Australian Air Force
    E-7A Wedgetail
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT