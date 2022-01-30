Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd LSB Conducts Embarkation Operations

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines assigned to 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct embarkation operations of CH-53 Super Stallions from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 onto MSLC Caperace, a civilian cargo ship, at Morehead City Port, NC on Jan. 30, 2022. HMH-366 is being transported to Norway via maritime vessels to support operation Cold Response 22, a joint training operation with partners and allies from NATO throughout the Norwegian coast. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830748
    VIRIN: 220130-M-KF561-1139
    Filename: DOD_108802209
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd LSB Conducts Embarkation Operations, by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    II MEF
    HMH-366
    2nd LSB
    CR22
    Cold Response 22

