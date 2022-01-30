2nd LSB Conducts Embarkation Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines assigned to 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct embarkation operations of CH-53 Super Stallions from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 onto MSLC Caperace, a civilian cargo ship, at Morehead City Port, NC on Jan. 30, 2022. HMH-366 is being transported to Norway via maritime vessels to support operation Cold Response 22, a joint training operation with partners and allies from NATO throughout the Norwegian coast. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber.)