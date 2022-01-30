Marines assigned to 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct embarkation operations of CH-53 Super Stallions from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 onto MSLC Caperace, a civilian cargo ship, at Morehead City Port, NC on Jan. 30, 2022. HMH-366 is being transported to Norway via maritime vessels to support operation Cold Response 22, a joint training operation with partners and allies from NATO throughout the Norwegian coast. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber.)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830748
|VIRIN:
|220130-M-KF561-1139
|Filename:
|DOD_108802209
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd LSB Conducts Embarkation Operations, by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
