NJ ANG holds Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Media Day

B-roll video of U.S. Air Force Airmen and live demonstrations, including a KC-135R Stratotanker and an F-16C Fighting Falcon, from the N.J. Air National Guard’s 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing, respectively, on Feb. 1, 2022 at Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

The NJ ANG concluded their first large-scale Agile Combat Employment “ACE” exercise together as well as a series of training missions between Key West Naval Air Station, Fla. and Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico that took place throughout the month of January. To help expand understanding of the nature of the exercise, members of the media were invited to JB M-D-L to meet with Airmen and view the live demonstrations after attending a media briefing at the NJ National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)