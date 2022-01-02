Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ ANG holds Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Media Day

    JOINT BASE MCGURE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll video of U.S. Air Force Airmen and live demonstrations, including a KC-135R Stratotanker and an F-16C Fighting Falcon, from the N.J. Air National Guard’s 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing, respectively, on Feb. 1, 2022 at Joint Base McGuire Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.
    The NJ ANG concluded their first large-scale Agile Combat Employment “ACE” exercise together as well as a series of training missions between Key West Naval Air Station, Fla. and Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico that took place throughout the month of January. To help expand understanding of the nature of the exercise, members of the media were invited to JB M-D-L to meet with Airmen and view the live demonstrations after attending a media briefing at the NJ National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830740
    VIRIN: 220201-Z-YH452-2002
    Filename: DOD_108802096
    Length: 00:25:13
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGURE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    108th Wing
    Jersey ACEs

