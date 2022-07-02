177th Fighter Wing Multi-Capable Airmen Teams

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Cooper, commander of the 177th Maintenance Squadron, gives his perspective on the Multi-Capable Airmen Teams concept, at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for the NJ ANG's first Agile Combat Employment training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20-23. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)
