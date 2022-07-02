Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Fighter Wing Multi-Capable Airmen Teams

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Cooper, commander of the 177th Maintenance Squadron, gives his perspective on the Multi-Capable Airmen Teams concept, at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for the NJ ANG's first Agile Combat Employment training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20-23. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 15:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830733
    VIRIN: 220297-Z-YH452-1001
    Filename: DOD_108802041
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 177th Fighter Wing Multi-Capable Airmen Teams, by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    108th Wing
    Jersey ACEs
    Multi-Capable Airmen Teams

