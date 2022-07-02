177th Fighter Wing Multi-Capable Airmen Teams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830733" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Cooper, commander of the 177th Maintenance Squadron, gives his perspective on the Multi-Capable Airmen Teams concept, at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022. 177FW maintenance, operations, logistics, communications and security personnel traveled to Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. to take advantage of the weather and fly numerous training sorties, in preparation for the NJ ANG's first Agile Combat Employment training event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20-23. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)