The beauty in service

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Master Sgt. Diana D. Layne, executive assistant for the command sergeant major of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Ms. Kentucky, tells her story of what it means to her to serve in the U.S. Army and why she participates in beauty pageants. Layne, who is a unit supply specialist by trade, uses her title to “be the voice of domestic violence, especially for those who are re-victimized and labeled as the assaulter,” she said. It was her own experience as a domestic violence survivor that led her to select this platform. She will compete for the national title of Ms. United States of America at a pageant in Las Vegas Feb. 16-20, 2022 where the theme is patriotism. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 15:35
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
