OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. – Interview with U.S. Air Force Maj. Leah Godwin, a clinical nurse currently providing support at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830715
|VIRIN:
|220206-A-MA645-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108801640
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Medical team attend medical brief at INTEGRIS Health, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT