    U.S. Air Force Medical team attend medical brief at INTEGRIS Health

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. – Interview with U.S. Air Force Maj. Leah Godwin, a clinical nurse currently providing support at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830715
    VIRIN: 220206-A-MA645-001
    Filename: DOD_108801640
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Homeland Defense
    INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center
    COVID 19
    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

