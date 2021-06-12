Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air and surface asset crews intercept people on unsafe, rustic vessels in the Florida Straits, Dec. 6-10, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 51 people to Cuba following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830711
|VIRIN:
|211206-G-YI678-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108801618
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process, by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
