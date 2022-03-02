Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating National Pizza Day in the Birthplace of Pizza

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Naval Support Activity Naples team members embraced local culture as they celebrated National Pizza Day.

    NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Aaliyah Essex/released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:36
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating National Pizza Day in the Birthplace of Pizza, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples Pizza Food Holiday Italy

