Celebrating National Pizza Day in the Birthplace of Pizza

Naval Support Activity Naples team members embraced local culture as they celebrated National Pizza Day.
NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Aaliyah Essex/released)
