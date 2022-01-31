Allied Spirit 22 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training exercise from 15 Jan 22 to 05 Feb 22. Approximately 5,200 soldiers from 15 nations including Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States participated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cory Reese)
