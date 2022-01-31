Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 22

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    01.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Cory Reese 

    7th Army Training Command

    Allied Spirit 22 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training exercise from 15 Jan 22 to 05 Feb 22. Approximately 5,200 soldiers from 15 nations including Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States participated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830698
    VIRIN: 220209-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_108801380
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

