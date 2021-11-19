From the Beginning

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Drill Instructor sisters Staff Sgt. Paula C. Diaz and Sgt. Kezia E. Diaz, with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, tell the story of their journey to becoming drill instructors together on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., November 19, 2021. The sisters, from Piedmont S.D., have been close their entire lives. They continue to strengthen their bond and support each other daily as they navigate through the rigors of creating United States Marines.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)