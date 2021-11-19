Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Beginning

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Drill Instructor sisters Staff Sgt. Paula C. Diaz and Sgt. Kezia E. Diaz, with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, tell the story of their journey to becoming drill instructors together on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., November 19, 2021. The sisters, from Piedmont S.D., have been close their entire lives. They continue to strengthen their bond and support each other daily as they navigate through the rigors of creating United States Marines.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 10:17
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    sisters
    parris island
    family
    4th battalion
    drill instructor
    mcrdpi

