Drill Instructor sisters Staff Sgt. Paula C. Diaz and Sgt. Kezia E. Diaz, with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, tell the story of their journey to becoming drill instructors together on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., November 19, 2021. The sisters, from Piedmont S.D., have been close their entire lives. They continue to strengthen their bond and support each other daily as they navigate through the rigors of creating United States Marines.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830694
|VIRIN:
|211119-M-AW120-236
|Filename:
|DOD_108801328
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From the Beginning, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
