Personnel coming to and through Ali Al Salem Air Base in-process with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) office, Feb. 1, 2022. ASAB’s PERSCO provides a 24/7 total force accountability operation on all arrivals, departures, forward movements and emergency leave.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830687
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-PL327-170
|Filename:
|DOD_108801159
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PERSCO provides total force accountability AFCENT wide, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
