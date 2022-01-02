Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PERSCO provides total force accountability AFCENT wide

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel coming to and through Ali Al Salem Air Base in-process with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) office, Feb. 1, 2022. ASAB’s PERSCO provides a 24/7 total force accountability operation on all arrivals, departures, forward movements and emergency leave.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830687
    VIRIN: 220201-F-PL327-170
    Filename: DOD_108801159
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    PERSCO
    U.S. Air Force Central Command
    Kuwait
    EFSS

