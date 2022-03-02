MDNG Lends Helping Hand to Meritus Medical Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment provide COVID-19 assistance at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 3, 2022. At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, up to 1,000 MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)