U.S. Army soldiers from various Maryland National Guard support battalions deliver supplies to medical facilities in Baltimore, on Feb. 2, 2022. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mobilized 1000 members of the Maryland National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 surge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830682
|VIRIN:
|220202-Z-OV020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108801130
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG Transports Medical Supplies, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
