    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Agriculture Specialists Inspect Valentine’s Day Flowers

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists across the United States are busy tapping and shaking cut flower shipments to ensure Valentine’s Day flowers are safe for the American public. CBP agriculture specialists are the last line in the fight against the introduction of insects, pests and diseases into the United States. In January 2022 alone, they inspected more than 382,000 shipments of cut flowers from Europe, Africa and South America, intercepting 628 significant pests of varying species. Certain flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements are restricted because they may carry plant pests and diseases that can cause damage to U.S. agriculture. A single pest could cause millions of dollars of damage to the nation’s crops.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830680
    VIRIN: 220202-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108801049
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Agriculture Specialists Inspect Valentine’s Day Flowers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pests
    Valentine's Day
    cut flowers
    CBP Agriculture

