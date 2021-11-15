Why we matter-Third AF CC talks 39 ABW mission

Third Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Randall Reed sat down with us to discuss the importance of the wing's mission here at Incirlik Air Base and how #Titans help foster regional stability while defending NATO's southern flank.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 05:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830679
|VIRIN:
|211115-F-TO545-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800973
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
