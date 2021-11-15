Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why we matter-Third AF CC talks 39 ABW mission

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.15.2021

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Third Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Randall Reed sat down with us to discuss the importance of the wing's mission here at Incirlik Air Base and how #Titans help foster regional stability while defending NATO's southern flank.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 05:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830679
    VIRIN: 211115-F-TO545-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800973
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    NATO
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Third Air Force

