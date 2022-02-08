Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 22- Maj. Gen. Greg Brady

    GERMANY

    08.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, commander of the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, talks about training exercise Allied Spirit hosted at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 26, 2022. Maj. Gen. Greg Brady highlighted the importance of multinational air defense capabilities.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 03:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830670
    VIRIN: 220208-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800860
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit 22- Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Airdefense
    target_news_europe
    AlliedSpirit

