U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, commander of the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, talks about training exercise Allied Spirit hosted at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 26, 2022. Maj. Gen. Greg Brady highlighted the importance of multinational air defense capabilities.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830670
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800860
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Spirit 22- Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT