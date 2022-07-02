124th WFE B-Roll Fire and Medical

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 124th Fighter Wing conducted a wing focus exercise Feb. 4-6, 2022 and this b-roll includes both civil engineer fire fighters and the medical group responding to an emergency during the exercise. Included in this are fire fighters suppressing a simulated fire, fire fighters responding, rescuing and recovering simulated casualties. Medical's critical care air transport team responding to the casualty, providing initial care, and transporting to an Idaho Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk.