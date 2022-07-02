Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th WFE B-Roll Fire and Medical

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing conducted a wing focus exercise Feb. 4-6, 2022 and this b-roll includes both civil engineer fire fighters and the medical group responding to an emergency during the exercise. Included in this are fire fighters suppressing a simulated fire, fire fighters responding, rescuing and recovering simulated casualties. Medical's critical care air transport team responding to the casualty, providing initial care, and transporting to an Idaho Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830668
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-IM874-3001
    Filename: DOD_108800850
    Length: 00:11:54
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th WFE B-Roll Fire and Medical, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Firefighter
    UH-60
    CCATT
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT