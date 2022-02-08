U.S. Army, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anna Fujinaka, assigned to 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, talks about training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 26, 2022. 1st Lt. Anna Fujinaka highlighted the importance of multinational interoperability with the Latvian Armed Forces.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830666
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-GG601-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108800845
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Spirit 22- 1st Lt. Anna Fujinaka, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
